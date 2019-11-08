Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.14. 1,504,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,745. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.83 and a twelve month high of $284.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

