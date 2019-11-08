Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 121,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $69.59. 20,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,359. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $72.52.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.37 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,085,630.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 128,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $6,718,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,065,413. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRUS shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.