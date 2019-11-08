Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO Sells $93,000.00 in Stock

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John T. Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.91 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,075,000. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.8% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 220,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 339,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

