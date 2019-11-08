Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $178,650.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $178,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $138.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.13 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLAB shares. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of Photronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,245,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

