Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.57 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.57.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $4,893,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.80.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.