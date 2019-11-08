Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Increased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 0.9% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 194,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 54,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 558,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,838,000 after buying an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after buying an additional 8,824,567 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,563,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,776,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,287,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,548. The stock has a market cap of $131.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.34. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

