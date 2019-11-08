Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 770 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 18.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,154 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in FedEx by 6.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,979 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. grew its stake in FedEx by 200.3% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 12,823 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 23.1% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 463 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on FedEx to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $163.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $162.42. The company has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $137.78 and a 52 week high of $234.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.00 per share, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,111,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.