Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 26.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. 799,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,536. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.36 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.55.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNI shares. Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.59.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

