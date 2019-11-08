Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Makes New Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. CQS Cayman LP bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

NYSE JWN traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $66.60. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.64.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.