Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $39,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $60,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,309.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,468. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,240.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,181.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,322.65. The company has a market capitalization of $895.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie set a $1,300.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,245.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

