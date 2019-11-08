Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 46,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Adobe by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,625 shares of the software company’s stock worth $158,188,000 after acquiring an additional 151,207 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Adobe by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 921 shares of the software company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,059 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $867,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,969,885.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $292.46. 1,628,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.28. The stock has a market cap of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.09. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $204.95 and a 12-month high of $313.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Nomura reduced their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Adobe from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.88.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.