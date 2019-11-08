Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Permanent tsb Group Holdings PLC (LON:IL0A)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.19 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.19 ($0.02), approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 47,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.12 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 43.14.

About Permanent tsb Group (LON:IL0A)

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides retail, and small and medium enterprise banking products and services. The company operates through two segments, Core Bank and Non-Core Business. It offers current accounts, retail and corporate deposits, institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards, consumer finance, and overdrafts.

