Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.00.

NYSE PFGC traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $44.63. 26,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.10.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $325,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,567.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock worth $1,429,538. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

