Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.80.

PEN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $1,193,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $723,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,655.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,470. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $172.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 6.23. Penumbra has a one year low of $110.84 and a one year high of $185.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.08, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

