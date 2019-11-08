Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 677.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.38).

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, for a total transaction of £30,299 ($39,591.01).

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

