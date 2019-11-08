Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SAFE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, October 4th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Safestore from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 710 ($9.28) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 668.33 ($8.73).
Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 697 ($9.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 677.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 647.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54. Safestore has a 12-month low of GBX 496.40 ($6.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 717.50 ($9.38).
Safestore Company Profile
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
