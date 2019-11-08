PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

