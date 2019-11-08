PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Trading Up 14.4% After Analyst Upgrade

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI)’s share price was up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PC Tel traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.19, approximately 290,482 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 89,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised PC Tel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised PC Tel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Get PC Tel alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PC Tel during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 52.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 35,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 79.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PC Tel by 24.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 67,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $132.00 million, a PE ratio of -35.61 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. PC Tel had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Tel Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.65%.

PC Tel Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for PC Tel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Tel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.