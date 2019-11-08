Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paypal during the second quarter worth about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 55.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 125.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 81.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $101.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,451,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,562. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.10.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,128 shares in the company, valued at $12,345,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $3,258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,276,677.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,814 shares of company stock valued at $11,278,603 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

