Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given a C$51.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$51.00 price target on Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$50.43.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

PKI opened at C$45.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$31.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06.

In other Parkland Fuel news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total value of C$240,012.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,032.45. Also, Director Timothy Hogarth sold 15,000 shares of Parkland Fuel stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.04, for a total transaction of C$690,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 268,538 shares in the company, valued at C$12,364,778.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.