Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,668 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.63.

In related news, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,275.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 629,611 shares of company stock worth $5,075,527 and sold 16,299,557 shares worth $558,804,845. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a fifty-two week low of $26.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.22.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.73%.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.