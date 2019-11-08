Parallel Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.50.

ECL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.55. 205,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,551. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.34. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total transaction of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Catelan Leanne bought 50,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

