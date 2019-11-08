Parallel Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 76.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 321,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.43. 3,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,747. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.25. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $156.03 and a 52 week high of $207.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

