Parallel Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 60.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 110.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Cfra cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.63. 665,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,099,962. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.12%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

