Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Shares Up ∞

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24, 550 shares changed hands during trading.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.