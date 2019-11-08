Painted Pony Energy (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Shares Up 2.7%

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) shares shot up 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.65, 3,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 14,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRMLF)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

