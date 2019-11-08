PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.88. PADDY PWR BETFA/ADR has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $54.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

