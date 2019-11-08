Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,638,100.00 in Stock

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) major shareholder Healthcare Strategic Growt Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,638,100.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $16.19 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.01.
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
