Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 199.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXFD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.69. 246,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $441.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 13.35.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

OXFD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Also, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 20,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total value of $298,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,706.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,650. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.