Own Price Tops $0.0231 on Major Exchanges (CHX)

Own (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Own has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $484,244.00 worth of Own was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Own has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Own token can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00222661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.99 or 0.01431658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029391 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00120708 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Own Token Profile

Own’s total supply is 168,956,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 tokens. The official message board for Own is medium.com/ownmarket . The Reddit community for Own is /r/OwnMarket and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Own’s official website is weown.com . Own’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

Buying and Selling Own

Own can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, DDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Own directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Own should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Own using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

