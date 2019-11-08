Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) PT Set at C$16.00 by Raymond James

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) has been assigned a C$16.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.60% from the company’s current price.

OR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. CIBC cut Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$15.25 in a report on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.56.

TSE:OR traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$11.22. 543,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,149. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -12.34. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of C$9.27 and a 12 month high of C$17.47.

In other news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.98, for a total transaction of C$61,338.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,758 shares in the company, valued at C$165,663.52. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.90, for a total value of C$422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,541,337.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,613 shares of company stock valued at $897,776.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

