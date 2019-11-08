O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $438.16. 6,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.84. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $326.71 and a 12-month high of $446.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $17,725,535. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $489.53.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

