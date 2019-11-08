Oppenheimer Weighs in on BlackRock TCP Capital Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCPC)

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

TCPC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:TCPC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 207,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,452. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.17 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

In related news, CEO Howard Levkowitz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $132,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 135,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,177.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael E. Leitner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,515.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

