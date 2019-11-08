Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Century Bancorp worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 81,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,139,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $290,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 720,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,261,051.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $156,391.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 716,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,144.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

