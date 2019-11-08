Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1 Million Position in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBS were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 64,931 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CBS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,823 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CBS by 5,978.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 617,549 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $30,816,000 after buying an additional 607,390 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CBS by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,369 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in CBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,747,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBS. Barclays dropped their price target on CBS from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CBS from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America raised CBS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on CBS to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CBS opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.17. CBS Co. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $58.48.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. CBS had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. CBS’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

