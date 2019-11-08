Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stake in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,153,000 after purchasing an additional 56,812 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,957.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,218,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,523 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 947,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 807.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,923,000 after purchasing an additional 571,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 641,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. 7.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $59.67 on Friday. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

