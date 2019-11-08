Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 678 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Unilever by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 48,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $59.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.06. Unilever NV has a one year low of $52.08 and a one year high of $63.62.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

