Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Colfax by 36.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,527,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,978,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,640,000 after buying an additional 679,665 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 2,068.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,501,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,105,000 after buying an additional 2,385,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Colfax by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,421,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,853,000 after buying an additional 97,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at $34.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Colfax Corp has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $846.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.39 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $147,846.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,697.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Bank of America raised Colfax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised Colfax to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Colfax from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.65.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.