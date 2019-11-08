Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 601 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 883.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $95,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $153.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $160.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($2.19). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 438,462 shares in the company, valued at $67,737,994.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,489,312.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 445,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,120,695.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,057. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

