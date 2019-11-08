Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 63.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 283.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Horizon National stock opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon National Corp has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $17.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other First Horizon National news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $483,622.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

