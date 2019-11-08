Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,688 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,688 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Flex by 33.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Flex during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter worth $109,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Shares of Flex stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $410,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,214,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.