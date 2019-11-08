OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) Stake Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155,491 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.36% of OMNOVA Solutions worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMN. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter valued at $19,674,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OMNOVA Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter valued at $3,462,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter valued at $2,324,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter valued at $4,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get OMNOVA Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMNOVA Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut OMNOVA Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

OMN stock remained flat at $$10.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.04. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). OMNOVA Solutions had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 18.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that OMNOVA Solutions Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for OMNOVA Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNOVA Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.