Oilex (LON:OEX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Oilex Ltd. (LON:OEX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.24. Oilex shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 83,655,180 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $6.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

About Oilex (LON:OEX)

Oilex Ltd engages in the exploration for, appraisal, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in Australia, India, and Indonesia. It primarily holds 45% interest in the Cambay field located in the Cambay basin, onshore Gujarat, India. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Oilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.