Odyssey (OCN) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.36 Million

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Bit-Z and HitBTC. Odyssey has a total market cap of $5.36 million and $6.53 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00222757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.47 or 0.01419613 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00031196 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00120615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

Odyssey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Bit-Z, FCoin, Gate.io, LBank, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

