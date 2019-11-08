Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,012.36

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,012.36 and traded as low as $865.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $865.00, with a volume of 279 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $304.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 853.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.80.

About Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

