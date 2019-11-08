NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.18-3.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $511-527 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.93 million.NV5 Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.42-3.98 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. BidaskClub lowered NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $16.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,430. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $922.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Salontai sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $93,013.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,247 shares of company stock worth $2,783,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.