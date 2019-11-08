Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $55.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 target price on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

