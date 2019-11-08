Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Billion

Analysts expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post sales of $4.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. Nucor reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $22.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $22.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

In other news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,513,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Nucor by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 92,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 25,022 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in Nucor by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 156,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 1,171,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.36. Nucor has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

