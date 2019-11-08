Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Trading Down 6.7%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA) shares dropped 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 42,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.16.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

