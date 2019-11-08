Notis McConarty Edward Sells 100 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,358,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,951.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 658,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,380,000 after purchasing an additional 642,327 shares during the last quarter. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 2,792,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

