Notis McConarty Edward Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,657.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 144,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,583,000 after acquiring an additional 136,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $222.08. 1,607,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,897. The firm has a market cap of $111.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $164.78 and a 52 week high of $239.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.67.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 4,987 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $1,109,707.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,339,836.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

